LaLiga: Sevilla end Barcelona's unbeaten streak

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 06, 2025 00:09 IST

Sevilla

IMAGE: Sevilla players celebrate after beating Barcelona 4-1 in the LaLiga, in Madrid, on Sunday. Photograph: Sevilla FC?X

Sevilla ended defending champions Barcelona's unbeaten streak in the Spanish League with a crushing 4-1 defeat, in Madrid, on Sunday. 

Barcelona were without their star striker Lamine Yamal, who was sidelined with a groin injury, while veteran Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty kick as Sevilla registered their first league win over the Catalans in a decade.

The result kept Real Madrid, who beat Villareal 3-1 on Saturday, atop the standings as the league pauses for an international break. Real Madrid have 21 points from 8 outings, two clear of Barcelona.

Sevilla jumped to fourth with 13 points from eight matches.

Alexis Sanchez put the hosts ahead after he converted a spot kick in the 13 minutes against his formed side following Ronaldo Araujo's foul on Isaac Romero inside the box. 

Romero doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a swift finish off a pass from Ruben Vargas. Barcelona got one back through Marcus Rashford late in added time before the break, slotting in a fine pass from Pedri with his left foot.

 

Barcelona unleashed a series of attacks thereafter and were rewarded with a penalty in the 76th minute after Adnan Januzaj brought down Alejandro Balde in the box. Lewandowski. however, squandered the opportunity to draw parity as he blasted the kick wide.

Sevilla scored their third goal in the 90th minute through Carmona who found the net by drilling one through a defender's legs.

Substitute Akor Adams made it 4-1 five minutes into added time, pouncing on a pass from Chidera Ejuke.

Barcelona will next host Girona on October 18 while Sevilla will take on Mallorca the same day.

