Fatima Sana fights bugs in bizarre WC match delay

A bizarre and hilarious incident unfolded during the India-Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 clash on Sunday at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, as Pakistan players temporarily halted the game to deal with an unexpected intruder — a swarm of insects.

The chaos erupted in the 28th over of India’s innings, when Nashra Sandhu was first seen swatting at flies with her towel. Soon, a few Pakistani players approached the on-field umpire, causing a brief delay as he communicated via earphones. Initially, commentators speculated the stoppage might be due to an injury, especially when a substitute player ran onto the field wielding a spray can.

Fatima Sana, however, took charge, liberally spraying at the insects in a valiant attempt to clear them from the field. The sight left commentators in fits of laughter.

Despite Fatima’s spirited efforts, the insects persisted, forcing officials to temporarily send players off the field so ground staff could fumigate the pitch. The stoppage lasted 15 minutes, but the match resumed promptly, with no overs lost.