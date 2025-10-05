HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fatima Sana fights bugs in bizarre WC match delay

Fatima Sana fights bugs in bizarre WC match delay

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 05, 2025
October 05, 2025 20:29 IST

India Pakistan

IMAGE: Screen grab of India-Pakistan Women’s World Cup match on Sunday had an unexpected twist: a bug invasion.

A bizarre and hilarious incident unfolded during the India-Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 clash on Sunday at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, as Pakistan players temporarily halted the game to deal with an unexpected intruder — a swarm of insects.

The India-Pakistan Women’s World Cup match on Sunday had an unexpected twist: a bug invasion! Pakistan captain Fatima Sana took charge, trying (and failing) to fend off a swarm of insects, much to the delight of commentators.

 

The chaos erupted in the 28th over of India’s innings, when Nashra Sandhu was first seen swatting at flies with her towel. Soon, a few Pakistani players approached the on-field umpire, causing a brief delay as he communicated via earphones. Initially, commentators speculated the stoppage might be due to an injury, especially when a substitute player ran onto the field wielding a spray can.

Fatima Sana, however, took charge, liberally spraying at the insects in a valiant attempt to clear them from the field. The sight left commentators in fits of laughter.

Despite Fatima’s spirited efforts, the insects persisted, forcing officials to temporarily send players off the field so ground staff could fumigate the pitch. The stoppage lasted 15 minutes, but the match resumed promptly, with no overs lost.

Women's WC: Harleen, Richa lift India vs Pakistan
No handshake again! India, Pakistan skip pleasantries
Toss controversy rocks India-Pak Women's WC clash
SEE: Dhawan joins Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar
'Adipoli duo': Samson, Owen delight fans in Mumbai
