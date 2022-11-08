News
Lakshya Sen reaches career-high ranking

Lakshya Sen reaches career-high ranking

November 08, 2022 17:45 IST
Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen has 76,424 points from 25 tournaments this season. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped two places to a career-best sixth spot in the latest BWF World Rankings.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who has been in sensational form this season, has 76,424 points from 25 tournaments.

 

Newly-crowned French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also climbed one spot to return to their career best ranking of seven in men's doubles.

The Indian duo won two BWF world tour titles -- India Open super 500 and French Open super 750 -, claimed gold at Birmingham Games besides securing a first-ever bronze at World Championships. They also played a pivotal role in India winning the Thomas Cup.

BAI tweet 

Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also moved up to achieve their career-high rankings of 23 and 28 respectively.

While Treesa and Gayatri jumped five places, Tanisha and Ishaan climbed two spots.

Treesa and Gayatri had earned a semi-final finish in the recently concluded Hylo Open 2022 while Ishaan and Tanisha had crashed out of the tournament in the first round itself.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who hasn't played any tournament since the Birmingham Games due to an ankle injury, is now world number five after moving up a spot.

Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy were unmoved at world number 11 and 12 respectively.

AGENCIES
