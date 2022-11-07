News
FIFA World Cup: Firmino left out of Brazil squad, Alves in

FIFA World Cup: Firmino left out of Brazil squad, Alves in

November 07, 2022 22:45 IST
The Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Neymar Jr is set to lead the Brazilian squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Selecao Brazil/Twitter

Brazil coach Tite on Monday named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament starting on November 20.

 

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one veteran who didn't make the list after sustaining a thigh injury in training over the weekend that will sideline him for several weeks.

The Brazil boss will be taking only four centre-backs, with Juventus' Bremer behind Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Eder Militao, while leaving Roger Ibanez (Roma) and Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) out.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was included in a list dominated by 12 players from the English Premier League.

The Brazilian FA also announced that former PSG manager Ricardo Gomes will join Tite's staff as an assistant.

The squad and Tite will gather on Nov. 14 at Juventus' training facilities in Turin, where Brazil will hold a five-day training camp before flying to Doha on Nov. 19.

Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 and also face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man. City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man. United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man. United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).

Forwards: Antony (Man. United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
