Sen forced to pull out of Canada Open with visa issues

India's badminton player Lakshya Sen was, on Thursday, forced to withdraw from the Canada Open Super 500 tournament due to non-issuance of visa.

Sen is the defending champion at the Canada Open.

He was seeded fourth for the men’s singles event at the Canada Open

'Would have loved to defend my Canada Open title. Unfortunately, my Canadian visa did not come through in time despite efforts all around. I’ll use the additional training time well towards my Paris Olympics preparations,” Sen tweeted on Thursday.

The forced withdrawal might affect his 22-year-old's world ranking points which in turn impact his seedings for the 2024 Paris Olympics.