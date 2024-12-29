HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lakshya Sen finishes third at King Cup

Source: PTI
December 29, 2024 18:36 IST

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen secured prize purse of around Rs. 36 lakh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy King Cup official/Instagram

India's Lakshya Sen delivered a dominant performance, outplaying rising French star Alex Lanier in straight games to finish third at the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open in Shenzhen, China ,on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Almora defeated Lanier 21-17 21-11, securing a handsome prize purse of around Rs. 36 lakh.

 

Lakshya had earlier lost in the semifinals to reigning world junior champion Hu Zhe'an of China, going down 19-21 19-21 in a closely contested match on Saturday.

In the third place play-off, Lakshya started strong, taking a 6-1 lead, but Lanier fought back to level the score at 10-10, eventually gaining a one-point advantage at the interval.

However, Lakshya regained control to move ahead 18-15 and grabbed three game points before sealing the opening game when Lanier went wide.

After the break, Lakshya continued with the momentum, establishing an 8-6 lead and quickly extending it to 15-8. He gained nine match points and wrapped up the victory when Lanier sent a shot long.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
