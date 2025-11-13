HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lakshya crushes Teh to set up Loh Kean Yew showdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 13, 2025 10:05 IST

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen cruises into Japan Masters quarterfinals. Photograph: Lakshya Sen/Instagram

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's singles competition at the Kumamoto Masters Japan with a straight game win over Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh in Kumamoto, Japan, on Thursday.

A 2021 World Championship bronze winner, Sen, seeded seventh here, prevailed over world No. 20 Teh 21-13, 21-11 in another 39-minute contest.

The world No.15 Sen will clash with former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals.

 

Lakshya opened up an 8-5 lead early in the opening game. Teh managed to briefly take a slender 10-9 lead before the Indian had his nose ahead at the break.

The duo fought hard till 14-13 when Lakshya zoomed ahead with seven straight points.

After the change of ends, it was a more dominating show from the Indian as he jumped to 5-0 and then 11-3 at the interval to quash his rival's hopes. Lakshya stayed steady to comfortably close out the match.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be up against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
