ATP Finals: Unstoppable Sinner sends Zverev packing

ATP Finals: Unstoppable Sinner sends Zverev packing

November 13, 2025 09:12 IST

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Defending champion Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over two-times winner Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, with Ben Shelton eliminated after losing earlier to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the same group.

Italy's Sinner extended his indoor hardcourt winning streak to 28 matches, but victory over his German rival was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests, with the world No 2 under pressure early in both sets.

The pair, the only two previous ATP Finals champions in this year's competition in Italy, had both won their opening Bjorn Borg Group matches.

On Wednesday, Sinner faced seven break points compared to Zverev's four but pulled out aces and delightful drop shots when it counted.

Sinner made a slow start facing two break points in the opening game but found four aces at vital points to hold after nine minutes. He let slip two break points at 5-4 up before racing to the net to outwit Zverev and take the first set.

Sinner came back from 0-40 to hold his first service game of the second set and Zverev forced another break point when the Italian next served, but the champion's composure never wavered and he broke to lead 4-2.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner with Germany's Alexander Zverev after winning his group stage match. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Zverev responded by taking a 30-40 lead the following game but Sinner held firm. At one stage a whipped backhand down the line had the German shaking his head in disbelief, and he fell to his third loss to Sinner in 17 days.

Sinner must retain his title undefeated to have any chance of ending the year as world number one, while Carlos Alcaraz needs one more match win to stay top of the rankings.

Alcaraz, with two wins from two, faces Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday, with Taylor Fritz meeting Alex de Minaur in the other match of the tournament's second Jimmy Connors Group.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
