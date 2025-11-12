India's medal rush continues at Asian Archery C'ships

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 12, 2025 21:26 IST

IMAGE: India's Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha clinched a 156–153 win over Kazakhstan in the Compound Mixed Team semifinals at the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

India's medal surge continued at the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka on Wednesday, with the compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha storming into the final, while the recurve archers stayed in medal contention after advancing to the bronze playoff.

The second-seeded Indian compound duo outclassed Kazakhstan 156-153 in a one-sided semifinal to confirm another medal.

They will take on hosts Bangladesh, who stunned South Korea 158-153, in the title clash, eyeing India's second successive compound mixed team gold at the continental meet. The duo of Aditi Swami and Priyansh had won the mixed pair gold in Bangkok 2023 edition.

With this, India have assured themselves of five medals, while remaining in the hunt for seven more.

In the recurve section, the new-look mixed pair of Yashdeep Bhoge and Anshika Kumari overcame Bangladesh 5-1 to enter the semifinals before losing 0-6 to Chinese Taipei.

They will now face Korea in a tough bronze-medal playoff.

Earlier, India had confirmed four medals by reaching both the compound men's and women's team finals. The recurve men's team has also made the title round.

In individual events, India are well-placed for a rich haul -- Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Sangeeta have all entered the recurve women's semifinals, ensuring at least one medal and keeping alive hopes of a clean sweep.

 

Among men, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Rahul are through to the recurve semifinals from opposite halves, while in the compound women's section, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam have also advanced to the last four, keeping India's medal count rising.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
