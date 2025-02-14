HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Lajong's stellar performance dismantles Sreenidi

Lajong's stellar performance dismantles Sreenidi

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 22:42 IST

x

IMAGE: Shillong Lajong's Marcos Rudwere celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Sreenidi Deccan FC. Photograph: AIFF/X

Shillong Lajong FC put four goals past Sreenidi Deccan FC to take three points from their I-League game at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday.

Marcos Rudwere (4' p, 72'), Kenstar Kharshong (88'), and Renan Paulino (90+3' p) scored for Shillong Lajong.

Lajong had come into the game as the most prolific scorers in the league and their performance strengthened those credentials.

Sreenidi's mini revival, where they had lost once in the last seven matches, came to an end and they will reflect on the fact that they have now conceded nine goals in two outings against the Meghalaya side this season.

Despite facing a highly partisan crowd, Sreenidi Deccan were the ones who dominated the first half, controlling the possession in midfield even without actually making inroads with the ball in the final third.

The hosts for their part were playing mostly on the counter, often using set pieces to trouble Sreenidi's defence.

In the 40th minute, Lajong got the breakthrough in the simplest way imaginable. A long ball from the back split the Sreenidi defence, leaving Phrangki Buam virtually one-on-one with the goalkeeper Aryan Lamba inside the box.

Lamba brought him down after he'd been dribbled past, and the referee pointed to the spot. Marcos Rudwere made no mistake from the spot, scoring to give his side the lead.

IMAGE: Shillong Lajong's Renan Paulinho in action. Photograph: AIFF/X

In the 70th minute, an unmarked Daniel Gonçalves headed wide from a Lajong corner. It was a sign of things to come.

Within a minute Lajong had another corner. This time Gonçalves headed the ball down, into the path of Rudwere, who smashed it in from five yards to double Lajong's lead.

Kenstar Kharshong added a third in the 88th minute with a glancing header following a corner.

There was more agony in store for the visitors, when they conceded a penalty in injury time. Paulino put the spot kick away to make it four goals and three points for Lajong.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WPL: RCB faces uphill battle after Gujarat's slog-fest
WPL: RCB faces uphill battle after Gujarat's slog-fest
Sachin Tendulkar gears up for cricket return
Sachin Tendulkar gears up for cricket return
'Disrespectful, noisy': Ostapenko slams Qatar crowd
'Disrespectful, noisy': Ostapenko slams Qatar crowd
KKR Trophy Tour: Get Ready to Party with IPL Trophy
KKR Trophy Tour: Get Ready to Party with IPL Trophy
MI vs DC: WPL fireworks expected
MI vs DC: WPL fireworks expected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Longest Bridges Spanning India

webstory image 2

Budget-Friendly Samsung Smartphone Launched

webstory image 3

10 Of The Top Probiotic Foods

VIDEOS

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon1:21

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon

'Mr Prime Minister, You are GREAT': Trump's special gift to Modi2:57

'Mr Prime Minister, You are GREAT': Trump's special gift...

Defence Expert GD Bakshi speaks on Trump's F-35 proposal to India2:00

Defence Expert GD Bakshi speaks on Trump's F-35 proposal...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD