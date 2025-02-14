HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sachin Tendulkar gears up for cricket return

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 14, 2025 17:30 IST

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara will don the jersey once more, this time as the skippers of India and Sri Lanka in the inaugural International Masters League.

IMAGE: The tournament is scheduled between February 22 to March 16 across Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur. Photograph: International Masters League/X

The tournament is scheduled between February 22 to March 16 across Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

The India Masters squad, which was revealed here on Friday, will feature some renowned names such as multiple World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu etc.

 

Tendulkar had said during the recent BCCI awards function that he has restarted training for the tournament.

"I am thrilled to represent India Masters in Season 1 of the league, and play alongside Sachin Tendulkar, the maestro, and other colleagues, with whom I shared many happy and precious moments in the past," said Irfan in a media release.

The Sri Lanka Masters will have former explosive opener Romesh Kaluvitharana, pacer Suranga Lakmal and opener Upul Tharanga etc.

Apart from India and Sri Lanka, yesteryear stars from England, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa will also be seen in action in the event.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
