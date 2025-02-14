HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WPL: RCB faces uphill battle after Gujarat's slog-fest

WPL: RCB faces uphill battle after Gujarat's slog-fest

Source: PTI
February 14, 2025 22:04 IST

IMAGE: Beth Mooney in action for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: WPL/X

Contrasting fifties by skipper Ash Gardner and veteran Beth Mooney guided Gujarat Giants to a healthy 201 for five against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the WPL 2025 in Baroda on Friday.

Scorecard: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mooney was conventional while striking 56 off 42 (8x4) but Gardner was all fire and brimstone en route an exceptional unbeaten 79 (37b, 3x4, 8x6) as Gujarat, who were put into bat, gave some tough moments to defending champions RCB.

After losing Laura Wolvaardt and D Hemalatha with 41 on the board, Gujarat recovered well through Mooney and Gardner.

The Aussie pair added 44 runs for the third wicket, before Mooney perished playing a pull off leg-spinner Prema Rawat, giving a simple catch to Smriti Mandhana.

IMAGE: RCB's Kanika Ahuja celebrates a wicket in her very first over. Photograph: WPL/X

But a bigger storm was awaiting RCB, as Gardner and West Indian Deandra Dottin (25, 13b, 3x4, 1x6) added 67 runs in just over five overs.

Unlike Mooney, who relied on placement, Gardner was more aggressive, using her feet against spinners and hitting easily through the line against pacers.

The Australian, who was in cracking form during the recent Women's Ashes, gave a belting to Prema and India U19 pacer VJ Joshitha, clobbering them for three sixes each in an over.

Dottin fell to pacer Renuka Singh while going for a mighty heave, but by then GG were in a strong position.

Source: PTI
