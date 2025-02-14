HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
KKR Trophy Tour: Get Ready to Party with IPL Trophy

February 14, 2025 20:45 IST

IPL Trophy

IMAGE: The tour kicked off in Guwahati on February 14th. Photograph: KKR/X

KKR fans across India are getting a special treat!

The Kolkata Knight Riders have launched a first-of-its-kind Trophy Tour, bringing the IPL trophy to fans nationwide.

 

The tour kicked off in Guwahati on February 14th, with enthusiastic crowds turning out to celebrate.

This first-of-its-kind initiative by an IPL franchise aims to give fans nationwide a chance to experience the trophy firsthand. The tour will span nine cities before returning to Kolkata in March. Stops include Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Patna, and Durgapur, allowing fans from multiple regions to celebrate with the Knight Riders family.  

IPL Trophy

KKR is creating a truly immersive experience, inviting fans to participate in cricket-themed games like Cricket Rock Paper Scissors and Cricket Pong for a chance to win prizes and KKR giveaways. This initiative underscores the franchise's appreciation for its loyal supporters and offers them a unique opportunity to connect with the IPL trophy.  

Here's the Trophy Tour schedule:

• February 14: Guwahati

• February 16: Bhubaneswar, Nexus Esplanade Mall  

• February 21: Jamshedpur, P&M Hi Tec Mall  

• February 23: Ranchi, JD Hi Street Mall  

• February 28: Gangtok, West Point Mall

• March 2: Siliguri, City Center Mall

• March 7: Patna, City Center Mall

• March 9: Durgapur, Junction Mall

• March 12 & 16: Kolkata, City Center Mall & South City Mall

