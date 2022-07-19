News
Rediff.com  » Sports » LA28 announce key dates for Summer Olympics

LA28 announce key dates for Summer Olympics

July 19, 2022 05:44 IST
The Olympic rings in front of the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

IMAGE: The Olympic rings in front of the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The Opening Ceremony of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will be held on July 14 and the Games will conclude on July 30, games organizer LA28 announced on Monday.

The LA28 Paralympic Games will kick-off August 15 and close August 27.

 

"Today marks the official countdown to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said five-time Olympic medalist and LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans.

"The LA28 Games will be unlike any other, showcasing the best of Southern California's exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike.

"This milestone makes the Games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey." 

The LA28 Games will mark the third time the Games have been held in the Southern California city after previous events in 1932 and 1984. This will be LA's first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

Organizers have said the use of existing stadiums as well as college dormitories to house athletes and media will help keep costs down and reduce the environmental impact.

"LA is an ambitious city of endless possibilities and the Games will reflect our community," said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman.

"Los Angeles will provide the perfect backdrop to host the biggest cultural, sporting and entertainment event in the world." 

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said he was impressed by the progress and creativity of the organizers, including LA28's $160 million investment to support youth sports in Los Angeles.

"Six years before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, this is already a significant Games legacy, making a difference in the lives of over a hundred thousand children," Bach said.

"It will help to bring new fans to Olympic sport and leave a sporting legacy for generations to come."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
