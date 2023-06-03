News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Messi's adventure with PSG will come to an end'

'Messi's adventure with PSG will come to an end'

June 03, 2023 23:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: PSG confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the season. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of season after two years at the Ligue 1 club, Paris St Germain said on Saturday.

PSG host Clermont in the final round of Ligue 1 later on Saturday.

"After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris St Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign," PSG said in a statement.

Messi's future at PSG had been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

 

He has also been linked in the media with a move back to boyhood club Barcelona, with the United States' Major League Soccer club Inter Miami also being touted as a possible destination.

"I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in the club's statement.

"His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future."

While he has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, Messi failed to have a big impact at PSG and in his two seasons at the club, could not help them go past the last 16 in the Champions League.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ronaldo's injury caps off disappointing Saudi season
Ronaldo's injury caps off disappointing Saudi season
Kane unveils how AI revolutionises injury prevention
Kane unveils how AI revolutionises injury prevention
PIX! Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri; Swiatek marches on
PIX! Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri; Swiatek marches on
Hip surgery ends Nadal's season
Hip surgery ends Nadal's season
Train crash: Signal was given, taken off, says report
Train crash: Signal was given, taken off, says report
Injured loco pilot, guards admitted to hospitals
Injured loco pilot, guards admitted to hospitals
Ireland left Tongue-tied!
Ireland left Tongue-tied!

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

City close in on treble with win over United!

City close in on treble with win over United!

Messi's PSG exit confirmed: Last game set for Saturday

Messi's PSG exit confirmed: Last game set for Saturday

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances