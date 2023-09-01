News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kiss 'spoiled' Spain's celebrations: Infantino

Kiss 'spoiled' Spain's celebrations: Infantino

September 01, 2023 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Gianni Infantino believes Luis Rubiales ruined Spain's well-deserved celebrations. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Luis Rubiales "spoiled" the Spanish team's celebrations at the Women's World Cup by kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The world governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish federation (RFEF) chief Rubiales and suspended him from all soccer-related activities for three months after kissing Hermoso during the trophy presentation ceremony after the final on Aug. 20.

Hermoso, 33, has said the kiss was not consensual.

Rubiales, who first called critics "idiots" then apologised, says the kiss was innocent and consensual and has refused to quit despite mounting criticism and calls for his resignation.

 

"The well-deserved celebrations for these magnificent champions were spoiled by what happened after the final whistle," Infantino, who was at the presentation, wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"And what continued to happen in the following days. This should never have happened. FIFA's disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility and took the necessary actions.

"The disciplinary proceedings will continue their legitimate course. On our side, we should continue to focus on how to further support women and women's football in future, both on and off the pitch."

Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into whether Rubiales, 46, might have committed an act of sexual aggression.

Spain's World Cup-winning squad and 32 other players said they would no longer play for the national side under the current leadership.

Women team's coach Jorge Vilda, who faced down a player mutiny to steer his team to World Cup glory, is to be sacked in the increasingly acrimonious fallout from the scandal, a football federation source said on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Calls grow for resignation of Spain's soccer chief
Calls grow for resignation of Spain's soccer chief
Teary-eyed Isner bids farewell after US Open loss
Teary-eyed Isner bids farewell after US Open loss
World champs Lyles, Richardson amplify greatness
World champs Lyles, Richardson amplify greatness
'When the Pakistanis surrendered...'
'When the Pakistanis surrendered...'
Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris
Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris
Consumers in India are ready to loosen purse strings
Consumers in India are ready to loosen purse strings
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Mother of soccer chief hospitalised amidst protest

Mother of soccer chief hospitalised amidst protest

Spain soccer chief's mother goes on hunger strike

Spain soccer chief's mother goes on hunger strike

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances