News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kiss scandal: Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team's resilience

Kiss scandal: Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team's resilience

September 07, 2023 23:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales planted an unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso's lips during celebrations of the country's Women's World Cup victory

IMAGE: Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales planted an unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso's lips during celebrations of the country's Women's World Cup victory last month. Photograph: Twitter

Oscar-winning actress and soccer club co-owner Natalie Portman on Thursday praised Spain's World Cup-winning players, saying they showed great resilience against "harassment, abuse and assault".

Their World Cup victory last month has been overshadowed by the furore over the behaviour of Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, who at the medals ceremony in Sydney grabbed player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips.

 

Hermoso, who says she did not agree to the kiss, on Wednesday lodged a criminal complaint over the matter, which has spiralled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behaviour. Rubiales has refused to step down, saying he did nothing wrong and is a victim of "false feminism".

Portman said in a speech to the European Clubs’ Association General Assembly on Thursday that other teams had in the past had to fight for equal pay.

"This time the Spanish team was fighting against harassment, abuse and assault," said the actor, who is co-founder and co-owner of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City in Los Angeles.

"The resilience of these women to play at the top level whilst being under such unfair and unjust conditions and the ability to be advocates on and off the field is inspiring," said Portman, who attended the World Cup in Australia.

Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain's top sport court for serious misconduct and an investigation by world soccer governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office for 90 days.

Natalie Portman

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kiss 'spoiled' Spain's celebrations'
'Kiss 'spoiled' Spain's celebrations'
Calls grow for resignation of Spain's soccer chief
Calls grow for resignation of Spain's soccer chief
Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends
Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends
NDA vs INDIA first round poll results out on Friday
NDA vs INDIA first round poll results out on Friday
Stokes understanding of players lured by T20 leagues
Stokes understanding of players lured by T20 leagues
ISL schedule out, but clubs in fix...
ISL schedule out, but clubs in fix...
Plea in SC to book Udhayanidhi, A Raja for hate speech
Plea in SC to book Udhayanidhi, A Raja for hate speech

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Kiss of shame: Spain's soccer boss apologises

Kiss of shame: Spain's soccer boss apologises

Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss

Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances