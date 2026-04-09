Khalin Joshi Leads Andhra Open, Aims to End Winless Streak

Khalin Joshi holds a commanding lead at the Andhra Open 2026, positioning himself to potentially break a four-year winless streak in the DP World PGTI event.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Khalin Joshi leads the Andhra Open 2026 with a three-shot advantage after a round of 70.

Yash Majmudar and Rashid Khan are tied for second place, aiming to challenge Joshi's lead.

Joshi is seeking to end a four-year winless run, with his last title in 2022.

Rashid Khan surged into contention with a day's best round of 67, showcasing strong form.

The par-5 seventh hole has been adjusted to a par-4, changing the course's overall par.

Khalin Joshi carded a one-under 70 to extend his lead to three shots at seven-under 206 after round three at the Rs 1 crore Andhra Open 2026 here on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based 33-year-old Khalin (68-68-70), a six-time winner, who opened the week at the DP World PGTI event with rounds of 68 and 68, now carries a comfortable advantage into the final round at the East Point Golf Club here.

Dubai-based Yash Majmudar (71-69-69) and Delhi's Rashid Khan (70-72-67) were tied second at four-under 209. Majmudar returned a 69, while Rashid produced the day's best round of 67 to move into contention.

Joshi, currently 55th on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, is now in prime position to end a four-year winless run, with his last title coming in Coimbatore in August 2022. With a three-shot advantage, Joshi will look to hold his nerve in the final round as he targets his seventh professional title.

Joshi's Performance and Strategy

The highlight of Joshi's round was a strong recovery after a shaky start that included three three-putts early on. He bounced back with a tap-in birdie on the seventh after his approach shot left him inches from the hole, and then delivered a crucial eagle on the par-5 12th, where he sank a 15-footer.

"I didn't get off to a good start, but I stayed patient and trusted my ball-striking. I'm driving it well and hitting my irons solid, so I just need to keep the putter going. I'm proud of the way I handled myself on the course despite the poor start and fought back on the back-nine," Joshi said.

"Going into the final round, I've been in such situations before so I know that I just need to be in my zone and play good golf shots and that should take care of everything else."

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Rivals in Contention

Majmudar, a San Diego University graduate, continued to impress with his unconventional one-handed chipping technique and looked set to close within two shots before a bogey on the final hole dropped him back into a tie for second.

Rashid, a two-time Asian Tour winner, surged into contention with a strong penultimate round of 67 which included an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys.

Kolkata's Viraj Madappa (69-71-71), the youngest Indian winner on the Asian Tour and a winner on the DP World PGTI last season, was tied fourth at two-under 211 alongside Greater Noida's Arjun Sharma (71-70-70), who has been one of the consistent performers on the DP World PGTI.