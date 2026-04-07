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Dhruv Sheoran Sets the Pace At Andhra Open Golf

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 07, 2026 18:35 IST

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Dhruv Sheoran's impressive eagle and birdie run propelled him to the top of the leaderboard at the Andhra Open, setting the stage for a thrilling golf tournament.

Photographs: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photographs: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • Dhruv Sheoran leads the Andhra Open after an opening round of 67, highlighted by an eagle and three consecutive birdies.
  • Chikkarangappa S and Khalin Joshi are one shot behind Sheoran, tied for second place at three-under 68.
  • Nepalese golfer Subash Tamang recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th during the first round of the Andhra Open.

Dhruv Sheoran, a winner on the DP World PGTI, posted an opening round of four-under 67 to set the pace in round one of the Rs 1 crore Andhra Open at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Dhruv soared to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle on the par-5 12th and a run of three consecutive birdies from the first through the third.

 

On the 12th, Dhruv hit a massive 372-yard drive followed by a gap wedge that left him two feet short of the hole, and he converted the putt for eagle on the par-71 course.

The Bengaluru-based duo of PGTI winners Chikkarangappa S. and Khalin Joshi were tied second, one shot back at three-under 68.

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Gurugram-based Dhruv currently stands 11th on the PGTI Order of Merit from six starts, with a best finish of tied 6th at the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship in Ahmedabad last month.

Talking about his round, Dhruv said, "The round was good. I kept giving myself chances and got momentum after the eagle on the 12th. I did drop a couple of shots late, but overall, I'm happy with how I played. The course sits in a valley, so the slopes and grain make the greens tricky to read, but I stayed patient and stuck to my process."

Challengers And Course Conditions

Khalin Joshi, a former Asian Tour winner in 2018 who also finished eighth on the DP World PGTI Ranking in 2025, said, "I played really well today. The greens are tricky to read and not easy to hole putts, but I kept the ball in play and made some good birdies.

"I dropped a few shots with a couple of three-putts, but overall, I'm satisfied with the start and looking forward to the next three days."

Angad Cheema, winner of the last event at EPGC in 2024, struck a 69 to be tied fourth.

Saptak Talwar, the DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader, stood tied 10th at one-under 70. One of the highlights of the day was Nepalese golfer Subash Tamang's hole-in-one on the 144-yard par-3 11th.

Tamang shot a 70 to end the day in tied 10th place.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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