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Khalin Joshi Leads Andhra Open After Second Round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 08, 2026 18:55 IST

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Khalin Joshi's impressive consistency has earned him the lead at the Andhra Open golf tournament, as challenging conditions shake up the leaderboard.

Photographs: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photographs: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • Khalin Joshi takes the lead at the Andhra Open with a second consecutive round of 68.
  • Dhruv Sheoran, the overnight leader, drops to second place after a one-under 70.
  • S Chikkarangappa is in third place, showcasing a strong performance.
  • Windy conditions posed a challenge for golfers at the Andhra Open.
  • Six players are tied for fourth place, highlighting the competition at the tournament.

Khalin Joshi shot a second consecutive three-under 68 to move into the lead with a total of six-under 136 after round two of the Andhra Open golf tournament here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Bengaluru-based former Asian Tour winner holds a one-shot advantage over overnight leader Dhruv Sheoran, who carded one-under 70 to slip to second spot at five-under 137.

 

S Chikkarangappa, a 14-time winner on the DP World PGTI, also returned a 70 to sit third at four-under 138.

Joshi's Steady Performance in Windy Conditions

On a windy day where conditions proved challenging, Khalin (68-68) stayed steady from tee to green to edge ahead.

Khalin made four birdies and a bogey on the final hole.

"I had a pretty solid day. From tee to green I hit it well. It was windy, but overall, I'm happy with my ball-striking and I am now looking forward to the weekend.

"The big challenge was dealing with the switching wind. I feel I negotiated the conditions well," Khalin said.

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Sheoran's Slip and Other Contenders

Dhruv Sheoran (67-70) looked set to extend his lead after opening with an eagle and building a three-shot cushion through 12 holes.

However, back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th saw him slip back into second place.

Six players -- Viraj Madappa, Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja, Chandigarh trio of Brashwarpal Singh, Akshay Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Dubai-based Yash Majmudar -- were tied fourth at two-under 140.

The cut fell at six-over 148, with 52 of 130 players advancing to the last two rounds.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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