Khalin Joshi Leads Andhra Open After Second Round

Khalin Joshi's impressive consistency has earned him the lead at the Andhra Open golf tournament, as challenging conditions shake up the leaderboard.

Photographs: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Khalin Joshi takes the lead at the Andhra Open with a second consecutive round of 68.

Dhruv Sheoran, the overnight leader, drops to second place after a one-under 70.

S Chikkarangappa is in third place, showcasing a strong performance.

Windy conditions posed a challenge for golfers at the Andhra Open.

Six players are tied for fourth place, highlighting the competition at the tournament.

Khalin Joshi shot a second consecutive three-under 68 to move into the lead with a total of six-under 136 after round two of the Andhra Open golf tournament here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Bengaluru-based former Asian Tour winner holds a one-shot advantage over overnight leader Dhruv Sheoran, who carded one-under 70 to slip to second spot at five-under 137.

S Chikkarangappa, a 14-time winner on the DP World PGTI, also returned a 70 to sit third at four-under 138.

Joshi's Steady Performance in Windy Conditions

On a windy day where conditions proved challenging, Khalin (68-68) stayed steady from tee to green to edge ahead.

Khalin made four birdies and a bogey on the final hole.

"I had a pretty solid day. From tee to green I hit it well. It was windy, but overall, I'm happy with my ball-striking and I am now looking forward to the weekend.

"The big challenge was dealing with the switching wind. I feel I negotiated the conditions well," Khalin said.

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Sheoran's Slip and Other Contenders

Dhruv Sheoran (67-70) looked set to extend his lead after opening with an eagle and building a three-shot cushion through 12 holes.

However, back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th saw him slip back into second place.

Six players -- Viraj Madappa, Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja, Chandigarh trio of Brashwarpal Singh, Akshay Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Dubai-based Yash Majmudar -- were tied fourth at two-under 140.

The cut fell at six-over 148, with 52 of 130 players advancing to the last two rounds.