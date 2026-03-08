HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Sharma T-54 After Third Round at Joburg Open

Sharma T-54 After Third Round at Joburg Open

Source: PTI
March 08, 2026 17:40 IST

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma advances to the final round of the Joburg Open 2026 after a 1-under performance, while Hennie Du Plessis takes the lead with a stunning 8-under round.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shubhankar Sharma shot 1-under 69 in the third round of the Joburg Open 2026.
  • Sharma is currently tied for 54th place after making the cut.
  • Hennie Du Plessis leads the Joburg Open 2026 after carding an impressive 8-under 62.
  • Du Plessis holds a two-stroke lead over his closest rivals heading into the final round.

India's Shubhankar Sharma produced a stable third round and was placed tied 54th after just about squeezing through to make the cut at the Joburg Open 2026 here.

Sharma carded 1-under 69 in the third round.

 

The third day saw several players having to make up for a suspension of play due to lightning on the second day. Local player Hennie Du Plessis moved up the order to find himself as sole leader after having played 27 holes in a single day.

Du Plessis had carded 2-under 68 in the second round but a blitzkrieg of a third round where he matched the low round of the week with an 8-under 62 saw him move two strokes clear of his closest rivals with just one round left in the week.

His total now stands at 14 under par.

In the third round, Sharma opened with an early bogey on the third hole which he recovered from a birdie on the fifth hole.

A round closing birdie on the 18th hole saw the 29 year old post a under par score for the third round. Sharma has a total score of 3-under par heading into the final day.

Brandon Robinson Thompson was unable to keep up his second day form when he shot 62, as he played an even par round of 70 and is now at T-2 with a score of 12 under par after three rounds.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
