Vincent Keymer Clinches Super Chess Classic Title; Praggnanandhaa Finishes With Draw

Vincent Keymer emerged victorious at the Super Chess Classic, while Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finished with a draw, marking the end of an exciting tournament.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points Vincent Keymer won the Super Chess Classic after defeating Jorden Van Foreest.

R Praggnanandhaa concluded the tournament with a draw against Anish Giri, finishing with 4.5 points.

Fabiano Caruana finished second after drawing his final game.

Keymer's victory earned him USD 100,000 and improves his chances of qualifying for the Grand Chess Tour finals.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa ended his campaign with an easy draw against Anish Giri while Vincent Keymer crushed Jorden Van Foreest to clinch the Super Chess Classic title here on Saturday.

Getting into the final round in joint lead with Fabiano Caruana of United States on five points, Keymer had an excellent chance to annex the crown if he wins against Dutchman Foreest.

Keymer ended the tournament on six points from four victories, four draws and a lone loss against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

Caruana finished second after a draw with Vachier-Lagrave finishing with a tally of 5.5 points.

Wesley So of the US played an easy draw with Sindarov in the finale to end joint third with the Uzbek on five points and it was a five-way tie thereafter with Praggnanandhaa, Giri, Foreest, Vachier-Lagrave and Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania ending on an identical 4.5 points.

Alireza Firouzja, who had withdrawn from the tournament with one point after round five was poised to end at the bottom giving away four walkovers.

Praggnanandhaa's Performance and Game Analysis

Giri was clearly disappointed coming into the last round as he did not try for more with his white pieces against Praggnanandhaa.

For the record, it was a Nimzo Indian defence wherein the Capablanca variation by Giri gave the Indian an easy equality and subsequent exchanges led to a drawn Bishop and pawns endgame. The game was over in 31 moves.

Keymer's Decisive Victory

Keymer was clearly the star of the tournament. Playing the white side of a Sicilian with a closed centre, the German showcased his growing positional sense against Foreest.

The middlegame saw an uneven battle and Foreest missed a tactical stroke leading to loss of a rook against minor pieces.

It was not the easiest of tasks to convert but Keymer made it look like child's play and romped home after 46 moves.

Implications for the Grand Chess Tour

Keymer bagged the winner's purse of USD 100000 and made a strong bid to qualify for the finals of the Grand Chess tour scheduled later this year.

Caruana's Missed Opportunity

Caruana also tried his best going for a Sicilian defence but a momentary lapse of concentration cost an opportunity that was handed to him on a platter.

Instead of playing the winning move, Caruana chose something defensive and Vachier-Lagrave gave nothing away thereafter.

Results (final round): Vincent Keymer (Ger, 6) beat Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 4.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 4.5); Wesley So (Usa, 5) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 4.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 5.5); Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou, 4.5) got a walkover Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 1).