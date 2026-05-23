HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Vincent Keymer Clinches Super Chess Classic Title; Praggnanandhaa Finishes With Draw

Vincent Keymer Clinches Super Chess Classic Title; Praggnanandhaa Finishes With Draw

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 21:47 IST

x

Vincent Keymer emerged victorious at the Super Chess Classic, while Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finished with a draw, marking the end of an exciting tournament.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points

  • Vincent Keymer won the Super Chess Classic after defeating Jorden Van Foreest.
  • R Praggnanandhaa concluded the tournament with a draw against Anish Giri, finishing with 4.5 points.
  • Fabiano Caruana finished second after drawing his final game.
  • Keymer's victory earned him USD 100,000 and improves his chances of qualifying for the Grand Chess Tour finals.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa ended his campaign with an easy draw against Anish Giri while Vincent Keymer crushed Jorden Van Foreest to clinch the Super Chess Classic title here on Saturday.

Getting into the final round in joint lead with Fabiano Caruana of United States on five points, Keymer had an excellent chance to annex the crown if he wins against Dutchman Foreest.

 

Keymer ended the tournament on six points from four victories, four draws and a lone loss against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

Caruana finished second after a draw with Vachier-Lagrave finishing with a tally of 5.5 points.

Wesley So of the US played an easy draw with Sindarov in the finale to end joint third with the Uzbek on five points and it was a five-way tie thereafter with Praggnanandhaa, Giri, Foreest, Vachier-Lagrave and Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania ending on an identical 4.5 points.

Alireza Firouzja, who had withdrawn from the tournament with one point after round five was poised to end at the bottom giving away four walkovers.

Praggnanandhaa's Performance and Game Analysis

Giri was clearly disappointed coming into the last round as he did not try for more with his white pieces against Praggnanandhaa.

For the record, it was a Nimzo Indian defence wherein the Capablanca variation by Giri gave the Indian an easy equality and subsequent exchanges led to a drawn Bishop and pawns endgame. The game was over in 31 moves.

Keymer's Decisive Victory

Keymer was clearly the star of the tournament. Playing the white side of a Sicilian with a closed centre, the German showcased his growing positional sense against Foreest.

The middlegame saw an uneven battle and Foreest missed a tactical stroke leading to loss of a rook against minor pieces.

It was not the easiest of tasks to convert but Keymer made it look like child's play and romped home after 46 moves.

Implications for the Grand Chess Tour

Keymer bagged the winner's purse of USD 100000 and made a strong bid to qualify for the finals of the Grand Chess tour scheduled later this year.

Caruana's Missed Opportunity

Caruana also tried his best going for a Sicilian defence but a momentary lapse of concentration cost an opportunity that was handed to him on a platter.

Instead of playing the winning move, Caruana chose something defensive and Vachier-Lagrave gave nothing away thereafter.

Results (final round): Vincent Keymer (Ger, 6) beat Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 4.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 4.5); Wesley So (Usa, 5) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 4.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 5.5); Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou, 4.5) got a walkover Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 1).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Praggnanandhaa Holds Draw As Keymer Takes Lead In Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Draw As Keymer Takes Lead In Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Keymer, Stays In Joint Lead At Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Keymer, Stays In Joint Lead At Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Suffers Defeat Against Caruana In Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Suffers Defeat Against Caruana In Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Wesley So To Draw In Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Wesley So To Draw In Super Chess Classic
Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa Held To Draw; Firouzja Withdraws
Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa Held To Draw; Firouzja Withdraws

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System in Shirdi0:51

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket...

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route1:32

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag...

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents3:54

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO