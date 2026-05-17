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Home  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa Holds Keymer, Stays In Joint Lead At Super Chess Classic

Praggnanandhaa Holds Keymer, Stays In Joint Lead At Super Chess Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 10:34 IST

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Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's draw against Vincent Keymer at the Super Chess Classic keeps him in a coveted joint lead, highlighting his strong performance in the prestigious chess tournament.

Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Key Points

  • R Praggnanandhaa draws with Vincent Keymer in the Super Chess Classic, remaining a joint leader.
  • Praggnanandhaa shares the lead with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Jorden Van Foreest, Anish Giri, and Vincent Keymer.
  • Anish Giri secures his first victory, defeating Alireza Firouzja in the Super Chess Classic.
  • Jorden Van Foreest surprises with a win against Deac Bogdan-Daniel using the black pieces.
  • The Super Classic chess tournament features a prize pool of USD 350,000, with USD 100,000 for the winner.

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Vincent Keymer of Germany to stay in joint lead after the third round of the Super Chess Classic, part of the Grand chess tour.

After a well-deserved victory over Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the previous round, Praggnanandhaa took his tally to two points out of a possible three. He now shares the lead with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Dutch duo of Jorden Van Foreest and Anish Giri along with Keymer.

 

With half the field of ten-players sharing the lead, Americans Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So have both drawn all their games to be on 1.5 points while Iranian turned Frenchman Alireza Firouzja and local star Deac Bogdan-Daniel both have a half point apiece.

For Praggnanandhaa, the white pieces did not matter much. Keymer has been a consistent performer amongst the top players for quite some time and on this day too was in his element as he gave little chance to the Indian.

Praggnanandhaa's Game Analysis

Praggnanandhaa went for the Capablanca variation against the Nimzo Indian and Keymer sacrificed a pawn early in the opening to restore parity. As it happened in the game, the players reached a rook and minor piece endgame wherein Pragg's extra pawn was effectively dealt by a perfect blockade and the game was drawn after 64 moves.

Giri's Victory Over Firouzja

Anish Giri proved why no one should take him lightly yet again as he scored his first victory in the event over Alireza Firouzja. The King's Indian was the preferred choice by the French GM and Giri got a stronghold leading to a small sacrifice wherein Firouzja gave up his rook for a minor piece. The technicalities remain but one could on Anish to deliver the goods.

Foreest's Surprising Win

Foreest continued to surprise his detractors as he scored over Deac with black pieces. It was another King's Indian wherein the initial skirmish led to wild complexities and clearly, Foreest was much superior in handling them compared to Deac.

The other two games of the day were drawn as Caruana could do little against Wesley while Sindarov recovered a bit by holding Vachier-Lagrave.

Tournament Details

The Super Classic is a nine-rounds event between ten players with a total prize pool of USD 350,000 from which a USD 100,000 is reserved for the winner.

Results round 2: Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 0.5) lost to R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 1.5) Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 0.5) lost to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 1) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 1); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5) beat Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou); Wesley So (USA, 1) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 1).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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