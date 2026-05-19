HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa Holds Wesley So To Draw In Super Chess Classic

Praggnanandhaa Holds Wesley So To Draw In Super Chess Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 09:19 IST

x

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa showcased his strategic prowess by drawing with American Wesley So in the Super Chess Classic, while Germany's Vincent Keymer continues to lead the tournament.

Photograph: Crystal Fuller/FIDE

Photograph: Crystal Fuller/FIDE

Key Points

  • R Praggnanandhaa draws with Wesley So in the fifth round of the Super Chess Classic.
  • Vincent Keymer maintains his lead in the Super Chess Classic tournament.
  • Several other games in the Super Chess Classic also ended in draws.
  • Alireza Firouzja returns to the tournament after an ankle injury.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out his fourth draw, signing peace with American Wesley So in the fifth round of the Super Chess Classic, a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

On a day without any decisive games, Germany's Vincent Keymer maintained his half-point lead, moving up to 3.5 points. Praggnanandhaa shares the second spot with Dutch duo of Anish Giri and Jorden Van Foreest.

 

Key Players and Standings in the Chess Tournament

France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Wesley So share fifth place on 2.5 points each, while Fabiano Caruana of the United States and World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan trail closely on two points, with the latter having one game in hand.

Romanian Bogdan-Daniel Deac is ninth spot on 1.5 points, a half point ahead of Alireza Firouzja of France.

Draws Dominate Round 5 of Super Chess Classic

In the other games of the day, Keymer drew with the black pieces against Giri, Vachier-Lagrave shared the point with van Foreest, Sindarov drew with Firouzja, and Deac held Caruana to a draw.

Praggnanandhaa chose the Berlin defense against So, who did not show much intensity in the initial phase of the closed variation. As many as three minor pieces changed hands early in the middle game but thereafter Wesley gained the upper hand with some breakthrough on the king side.

Praggnanandhaa, to his credit, stayed put with some counter play and So just decided to repeat the position. The game lasted 45 moves.

Firouzja's Return and Other Game Highlights

Firouzja returned to the tournament after missing the previous round. The Frenchman had injured his ankle after the third round and requested permission to play his game against Sindarov from his room. The game eventually ended in a draw.

Keymer also chose the Berlin defense and faced little problems against Giri. The players quickly reached a rook-and-minor-piece endgame where the draw was a just result in a mere 32 moves.

Tuesday is the lone rest day in the tournament and the battle will resume on Wednesday with just four rounds remaining in this USD 3,50,000 prize money tournament.

Results round 5

==========

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3); Wesley So (USA, 2.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3); Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Rou, 1.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2); Aiireza Firouzja (Fra, 1) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 2); Anish Giri (Ned, 3) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Praggnanandhaa Holds Draw As Keymer Takes Lead In Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Draw As Keymer Takes Lead In Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Keymer, Stays In Joint Lead At Super Chess Classic
Praggnanandhaa Holds Keymer, Stays In Joint Lead At Super Chess Classic
Superbet Classic: Praggnanadhaa takes sole lead
Superbet Classic: Praggnanadhaa takes sole lead
Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa in contention; Gukesh out
Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa in contention; Gukesh out
How Praggnanandhaa Outwitted Sindarov In Super Chess Classic
How Praggnanandhaa Outwitted Sindarov In Super Chess Classic

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts1:13

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts

Green Guardians of Gujarat: Young Volunteers Build Eco Legacy at Parnera Hill2:20

Green Guardians of Gujarat: Young Volunteers Build Eco...

Saba Azad bats for sex education3:44

Saba Azad bats for sex education

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO