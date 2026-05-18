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Home  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa Holds Draw As Keymer Takes Lead In Super Chess Classic

Praggnanandhaa Holds Draw As Keymer Takes Lead In Super Chess Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 12:15 IST

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Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played a draw, while Vincent Keymer's strategic win propelled him to the lead in the Super Chess Classic tournament.

Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points

  • R Praggnanandhaa draws against Jorden Van Foreest in the Super Chess Classic.
  • Vincent Keymer's victory propels him to the sole lead in the tournament.
  • Alireza Firouzja abstained from playing due to health issues.
  • Keymer's strategic middle game secured a win against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Dutchman Jorden Van Foreest even as Germany's Vincent Keymer surged ahead following a facile victory in the fourth round of Super Chess Classic here.

With a sole win over Alireza Firouzja of France and three draws, Praggnanandhaa inched to 2.5 points out of a possible four while Vincent moved to sole lead on three points after beating Franch Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

 

Key Results From Round 4

On a day when Anish Giri also got an easy draw against World Championships challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, Wesley So was also held to a draw by Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania.

Firouzja abstained from playing the fourth round citing health issues.

Praggnanandhaa faced an irregular opening as black and did not have any trouble equalising.

Van Foreest, who is slowly gaining ground and is already in top 20 of world rankings, pushed harder for a win among the two. As it happened, the players decided to repeat and the truce was called in just 35 moves.

Keymer's Winning Strategy

Keymer was a class act as Vachier-Lagrave was outdone in the middle game.

After an English attack against the Najdorf Sicilian, Keymer sensed his chances with white pieces and launched a central attack that worked well given that the Frenchman had clear weaknesses on the king side.

Keymer pounced on an opportunity that gave him a rook for a Bishop and just moments later, Vachier-Lagrave erred decisively to lose further material. It was all over in just 38 moves.

Super Chess Classic Round 4 Results

Results round 4:

Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 2.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 2.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 1.5) vs Aiireza Firouzja (Fra, 0.5) game postponed; Wesley So (Usa, 2) drew with Deac Bogdan Daniel (Rou, 1); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 1.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 2.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3) beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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