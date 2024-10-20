Kashmir Marathon: '42 kilometres in a paradise!'

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah participates in the first ever Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar on Sunday.

Srinagar was abuzz early on Sunday as it hosted its first-ever International marathon, attracting around 2,000 runners, including 59 international athletes.



Among the participants, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stole the spotlight by completing the 21km half marathon, despite not following any training or diet plan.

"I'm so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon - 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM. I’ve never run more than 13 KM in my life & that too only ever once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself," said Abdullah said on X

"No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor (dates) along the way. The best part was running past my home with family & others out to cheer me on."



The CM expressed hope that the Kashmir Marathon would become one of the top athletic events in the world in the coming years.



"I am thankful to the people of Srinagar for the way they came out to encourage the runners. I hope that the Kashmir Marathon becomes one of the top events in the world," he said.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was with Abdullah at the flagging off ceremony, believes the Kashmir Marathon will be in high demand in the coming years.



"This is going to be one of the most participated marathons in the world. Where else can you get to run 42 kilometres in a paradise!" Shetty said.

Along with the running, Abdullah also had to deal with requests for selfies, while some journalists tried to grab a quick interview while running along side him.



"It was such fun running with others. Lots of selfies & videos along the way. I even had a few requests for appointments and one or two job related problems highlighted along the way. Let’s not forget the enterprising journalists who tried to run along side in the hope of grabbing an interview," he tweeted.

"You don’t need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs & achieve a natural feeling of euphoria & enthusiasm. Try it, you won’t regret it. Let’s start running for a drug free J&K"