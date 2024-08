Photographer Umar Ganie capture glimpses of the Tiranga rally which began from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar and concluded at the Botanical Garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha glags off the Tiranga rally ahead of Independence Day.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com