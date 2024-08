Kashmiri Pandits took out a Janmashtami celebration procession at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar on Monday Augist 26, 2024.

A large number of devotees, including Pandits and other locals, filled the streets with religious slogans, dancing, and joy.

Amidst tight security arrangements, the celebrations went off smoothly, ensuring the safety of everyone in the sensitive area.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: The Janmashtami procession in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com