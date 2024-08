On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Head Priest Mahant Deependra Giri along with sadhus and devotees at the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar offered the traditional Chhari Pujan to the Chhari Mubarak or the holy silver mace of Lord Shiva before leaving for the Amarnath cave to conclude the annual Amarnath Yatra.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: The head priest and sadhus with the Chhari Mubarak, here and below.

IMAGE: The Chhari Pujan being performed.

IMAGE: The Chhari Mubarak leaves for the Amarnath cave.

IMAGE: Mahant Deependra Giri leads the yatra.

IMAGE: Sadhus on the way to the Amarnath cave.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain vigil, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com