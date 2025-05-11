HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Karthikeyan, Rout finish 4th in Asian blitz chess

Karthikeyan, Rout finish 4th in Asian blitz chess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 11, 2025 13:22 IST

x

Padmini Rout

IMAGE: Padmini Rout finishes as top Indian woman in Al Ain, UAE. Photograph: Padmini Rout/Instagram

Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan signed off in fourth place at the Asian Individual Blitz Chess Championship, with Padmini Rout replicating the result in the women's section to emerge as the top Indian performers in Al Ain, UAE.

The open section was won by 15-year-old Grandmaster Ivan Zemlyanskiia who represents Russia but competed under the FIDE flag. He scores a dominant 8 out of 9 points.

Fellow 15-year-old Iran's Sina Mohaved finished second on 7.5 points ahead of Rudik Makarian of Russia who had 7 points but the best tiebreak score.

Just behind Karthikeyan was Neelash Saha who also notched seven points but had to be content with a fifth-place finish.

 

Former Blitz world champion Alexander Grischuk, who flew in with his wife and fellow Grandmaster Kateryna Lagno, both top seeds in their sections, failed to make it to the podium.

Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, known to be a great exponent in the faster version of the game decided to give the blitz event a miss.

Alua Nurman of Kazakhstan won the women's event ahead of Russian Valentina Gunina on 7.5 points and the third place went to Yuxin Song of China who had a better tiebreak than Rout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chess: Gukesh stunned in Superbet Classic
Chess: Gukesh stunned in Superbet Classic
'Curran Cried Like A Child'
'Curran Cried Like A Child'
'Sehwag, Dhawan Slam Pakistan
'Sehwag, Dhawan Slam Pakistan
BCCI pushes for immediate IPL return but....
BCCI pushes for immediate IPL return but....
Discussions over IPL resumption to begin on Sunday
Discussions over IPL resumption to begin on Sunday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Sharma sisters stun in gym outfits1:35

Sharma sisters stun in gym outfits

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army shares Video1:26

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army...

National crush Sonal Chauhan spotted in casual outfit1:21

National crush Sonal Chauhan spotted in casual outfit

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD