IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Jwala Gutta at a Diwali party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Gutta/X

Former Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta had a special guest at Diwali. Jwala and her husband actor Vishnu Vishal hosted Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan at a Diwali house party.

Actor par excellence and a sport lover, Aamir lit up Jwala's party with his presence.

Jwala posted pictures with Aamir on her X handle and captioned them: 'Diwali special with my favourite.'

She also posted pics with Vishnu.

Jwala married South Indian actor Vishnu Vishal in 2021.