How Shafali Verma converted starts into big scores

IMAGE: Shafali Varma smashed a 50 to propel DC to a match-winning score against RCB Women on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Big-hitting batter Shafali Verma says she has made minor adjustments to her approach towards the game in the last one year, which is helping her convert good starts into big knocks in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Verma struck a half century and stitched a second-wicket stand of 82 runs with Alice Capsey (46) as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs in a WPL match here on Thursday night.

RCB could only muster up 169/9 in their 20 overs, pursuing a 195-run victory target.

"Last time in the WPL, I was getting out in the 30s or 40s. Those knocks taught me a lot. I think because of that, now I want to convert a 30 or 40-run score into a 50 for the team and for myself," Verma told Jio Cinema.

"The main change is a slight adjustment in my mindset and I want to take this forward," she added.

Verma's team is currently top of the table with two wins from three matches.

The 20-year-old Verma, who became the youngest to play cricket for India when she debuted as a 15-year-old, also acknowledged the positive impact of playing alongside seasoned Australian Meg Lanning in her WPL team.

"When a very experienced person is standing across from you, your body language changes on its own. Playing with a player like that and building partnerships is a great privilege in my opinion.

"She has changed the game with her batting," she said.

Delhi Capital will next taken on Gujarat Giants on Sunday.