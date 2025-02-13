HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Liverpool boss Slot banned for two matches?

Liverpool boss Slot banned for two matches?

2 Minutes Read
February 13, 2025 19:06 IST

Arne Slot has already served a one-match touchline ban this season, sitting out Liverpool's League Cup clash with Southampton after being shown his third yellow card of the season during a 2-2 league draw against Fulham.

IMAGE: Arne Slot has already served a one-match touchline ban this season, sitting out Liverpool's League Cup clash with Southampton after being shown his third yellow card of the season during a 2-2 league draw against Fulham. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

The Premier League deleted a statement on its website on Thursday that said Liverpool manager Arne Slot had been handed a two-match touchline ban, after the Dutchman was sent off during a stormy end to Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Everton.

Slot was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver for using "offensive, insulting or abusive language," the league had said in the statement.

The post was deleted about an hour later. The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Red cards for managers typically result in one-game suspensions. If Slot does receive a two-match ban, he will miss Liverpool's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and their February 19 game at Aston Villa.

Liverpool assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff was also shown a red card during the post-game mayhem, meaning neither was permitted to speak to media after the match.

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and fellow midfielder Curtis Jones of Liverpool also picked up red cards in the post-game melee sparked when Doucoure celebrated James Tarkowski's equaliser deep in added time in front of the away supporters.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
