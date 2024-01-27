The Italian Who Ended Djokovic's Run

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open. All Phootograohs: Reuters

He may have entered the semifinal as the underdog, but Jannik Sinner's stunning victory over overwhelming favourite Novak Djokovic left the Melbourne crowd shocked.

But this was not the first time that Sinner has defeated the Serbian. Though, without doubt it was his biggest win over Djokovic as he marched into his maiden Grand Slam final.

Stepping onto court against one of the greatest of the sport is no mean feat. But the 22-year-old Italian set himself up for history as he held onto his nerves to deny Djokovic a 25th Grand Slam title.

Sinner pulled out some destructive shots and went for the kill as he ended the World No. 1's 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win.

Last year Sinner had lost in the Wimbledon semifinals to Djokovic.

This was Sinner's third win over Djokovic in three months.

Sinner now bids to become the first Italian -- men or women -- to lift the Australian Open trophy.

'After today, I think Sinner could be the new Novak,' Nick Kyrgios, who has donned the commentator's cap during this Australian Open, said. 'Carlos Alcaraz has got that X-factor and is more flamboyant in his game style, but Sinner is solid.'

Quick Sinner Facts

Turned Pro: In 2018

Coach: Simone Vagnozzi, Darren Cahill

Plays: Right-handed, two-handed backhand

Highest Ranking:: 4 (achieved on October 2, 2023)

Current Ranking: 4

Sinner's ranking saw him join Adriano Panatta to become the highest ranked Italian male tennis player ever.

Career Titles: 10 ATP tour titles

Best performance in Grand Slams: 2024 Australian Open

Grand Slams singles record:

2024 Australian Open: Final

2023: Wimbledon: Lost in the Semifinal

2022: US Open: Lost in the Quarterfinal

2020: French Open: Lost in the Quarterfinal

Sinner vs Djokovic

They have faced off seven times. Djokovic leads 4-3.

In the Davis Cup semifinals in 2023, the Italian defeated the Serb 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

In their previous Grand Slam meeting, Sinner went down to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semfinal in 2023.

Sinner vs Medvedev

Up next for the Italian is Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The two have faced off on nine occasions. Medvedev leads Sinner 6-3.

But the Italian will draw confidence that all his wins have come in their last three meetings.

The last time the two met was in the Nitto ATP Finals, where Sinner picked up a 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 win over Medvedev in the semifinals.