News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sinner stuns Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

Sinner stuns Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

January 26, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jannik Sinner


Jannik Sinner downed defending champion Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 at the Australian Open on Friday to hand the top seed a first defeat at his Melbourne Park fortress in six years and power into his maiden Grand Slam final.

Fourth seed Sinner stunned Djokovic twice in three matches at the end of last season and he made a rollicking start on Rod Laver Arena by targeting his 36-year-old opponent's shaky serve and error-prone backhand to comfortably win the opening set.

Djokovic had not lost at his favourite stomping ground since the 2018 edition when he crashed to South Korean Chung Hyeon and there were worrying signs for the 10-times Australian Open champion as the 22-year-old Sinner roared through the next set with a double break.

The Sinner tsunami showed no signs of subsiding in the third set but Djokovic raised his game to stay firm until the tiebreak where the Italian squandered a match point at 6-5 by hitting a forehand into the net to give his opponent a lifeline.

Djokovic claimed the next three points to pull a set back to draw loud cheers, but Sinner broke for a 3-1 lead in the fourth set and ran away with the match to snap the Serb's 33-match winning run at Melbourne Park and end his quest for a record 25th major.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How India dominated play on Day 1
How India dominated play on Day 1
'Wish Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets in this match'
'Wish Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets in this match'
It's That Man Stokes Again!
It's That Man Stokes Again!
R-Day: India showcases military might, Nari Shakti
R-Day: India showcases military might, Nari Shakti
Suhana's Evening in Paris
Suhana's Evening in Paris
#CoupleGoals From Soha-Kunal
#CoupleGoals From Soha-Kunal
Chandrayaan-3 women scientists march at R-Day parade
Chandrayaan-3 women scientists march at R-Day parade

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PHOTOS: Rahul unbeaten at lunch on Day 2 vs England

PHOTOS: Rahul unbeaten at lunch on Day 2 vs England

Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri

Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances