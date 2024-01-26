News
Did Shoaib cheat on Sania while they were married?

Did Shoaib cheat on Sania while they were married?

Source: PTI
January 26, 2024 14:44 IST
India's tennis legend Sania Mirza has been getting a lot of support in Pakistan after Malik's cheating ways come to light.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, who recently went their separate ways, were married in 2010 in Hyderabad 

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, who recently went their separate ways, were married in 2010 in Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza has received strong support from people in Pakistan after ex-husband Shoaib Malik revealed last week that he was now married TV actor and model Sana Javed.

People on social media have castigated Malik and Sana for breaking up their respective marriages, with many supporting Sania's decision to seek divorce from the Pakistani cricketer.

 

To add fuel to fire, a podcast on news channel Samaa TV claimed that Malik and Sana had been having an affair and intimate relations since last three years despite being married.

The podcast added that Sana had been divorced merely for three months from her former husband Umair Jaswal when she tied the knot with Malik.

Whenever Malik was invited for any shows on the channel, he would appear only on the condition that Sana should also be called, the podcast added.

"They were having an affair for the last three years and were intimately involved,” a producer of the podcast said.

“Umair didn't know about this, but Sania Mirza and her family and even Malik's family came to know about it last year. Efforts were made to resolve the situation but Malik didn't listen to anyone,” the producer added.

Malik and Sania were married amidst great fanfare in 2010 in Hyderabad (India) while Sana and Jaswal tied the knot in 2020 in a private ceremony.

That Malik and Sania are now separated came to light only after the former cricketer and Sana shared a photograph from their marriage.

 

Source: PTI
