Sinner first Italian to finish the year as World No 1

Sinner advances to Shanghai semi-final





IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his semi final-match against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Jannik Sinner secured the year-end world number one ranking by beating Czech 30th seed Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5 in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Saturday as he became the first Italian to reach the tournament's showpiece match.



Machac made a promising start to the match by winning the opening two games before Sinner got on the board, with the top-seeded Italian closing out a hard-fought first set in 44 minutes after errors flew from Machac's racket.



The twice Grand Slam champion was made to work hard by Machac, even more so in the second set, but Sinner proved too solid for his fellow 23-year-old as he sealed his 64th win of the year while making just nine unforced errors.



Sinner will next face fourth-seeded record 24-times major winner Novak Djokovic or American seventh-seed Taylor Fritz, who play in the second semi-final later on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner is the first Italian to finish the year as World No 1. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The Italian's dominant season has seen him win his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open and another at the US Open. He is the first Italian to finish the year as World No 1.



"It's amazing. It's something you dream of when you're a kid, when you're young. Just to reach the number one spot, now but to have the year-end ... it's also a different and special feeling," Sinner said.



"But this happened during the tournament. So I'm not even thinking about that. I know tomorrow will be an important day ... But it means so much to me obviously.



"This is something I could not accomplish without the people and family and friends I have. Credit to my team."



Machac, who won the mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics, on Thursday ended four-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz's 12-match winning streak to reach the last four.



"I think we all saw how much talent and firepower he (Machac) has," Sinner said. "I had to be very, very careful in every service game. He's returning very aggressively and very fast.



"I just tried to stay there every point, trying to see what's going to happen ... playing every point at the maximum intensity I could. I'm very happy about that. Happy to be back in a final again."



Sinner can win his seventh trophy of the year on Sunday.



Sabalenka surges into Wuhan Open final

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her semi-final match against Coco Gauff at the Wuhan Open on Saturday. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Holder Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a first-set stumble to beat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals as double faults proved to be the American's undoing on Saturday.



The 20-year-old Gauff, who has made some grip changes with new coach Matt Daly, made 21 double faults as top seed Sabalenka, who struggled against the world number four's power earlier in the match, swung the momentum in her favour.



"Couple of mistakes from her and I thought maybe I still have (a) chance in this match ... it was a very important win," Sabalenka said in the post-match interview after reaching the Wuhan Open final for the third time in a row.



The Belarusian will face the winner of an all-Chinese semi-final later on Saturday between fifth seed Zheng Qinwen, who won Olympic gold in Paris this year, and Wang Xinyu.



Three-times Grand Slam winner Sabalenka found it hard to control her returns when Gauff got the first serve right, repeatedly overshooting the lines or finding the net.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff hugs Aryna Sabalenka after the match. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Former US Open champion Gauff broke twice to build a 5-0 lead, with Sabalenka holding only once in the first set, which Gauff won with a forehand that left the world number two rooted to the spot across the court.



Sabalenka started the second set on an aggressive note, summoning the best of her strength on the shots. She finally found success as Gauff struggled to hold her own serve.

Gauff's double faults coupled with slower, nervous second serves allowed Sabalenka to pressure her with power shots as the Belarusian won four games in a row to win the second set 6-4.



Sabalenka's winning momentum continued in the third set as she went 4-1 up before Gauff got her first break in the set to make it 4-4. However, Sabalenka took control again, getting another break to win the match.



"I'm really happy to be in the final. One more to go and I will do everything I can to win this beautiful trophy for the third time," Sabalenka said. "It will be a great match."