'You made me love tennis.'

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the Laver Cup practice session at O2 Arena in London. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis after the Davis Cup final, with his great rival Roger Federer leading the tributes to the Spaniard.

Following are reactions to his announcement.

TWENTY-TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION ROGER FEDERER

'What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!'

TWENTY FOUR-TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION NOVAK DJOKOVIC

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Novak Djokovic/Facebook

Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport. You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general.

Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career.

WORLD NUMBER ONE JANNIK SINNER

'Thank you Rafa Nadal for everything you have given to the sport. To have the chance to spend a few weeks training with you a few years ago is something I’ll never forget. To watch you work as an athlete but also get to know you as a person off the court was even more special.

A true legend of the game who paved the way and taught so many of us how to be as a player and as a person.

You will be missed on the tour!

'

It's tough news for, I think, all the tennis world, and not only the tennis world. What I can say, I was very lucky to get to know him also, like, you know, person's-wise, and he's an unbelievable person.... we all saw how good he has been as a player, the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations. He gave to all of us a lot of emotions when we saw him playing.

'And also to stay humble in the same time, not changing with the success, choosing the right people around him, having a great family.

'... But in another way everything has a beginning, and it has a start, and also an ending. So, yeah, only he knows how he feels, so yeah, it's a tough one.'

WORLD NUMBER TWO CARLOS ALCARAZ

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Paris Olympics Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

'I couldn't believe it when I watched it... It was tough to accept it. I was in shock a little bit'.

'It is really difficult news for everybody and even tougher for me. He has been my idol since I start playing tennis. I look up to him. Proudly, thanks to him, I really wanted to become a professional tennis player.

"Losing him, in a certain way, is going to be difficult for us, so I will try to enjoy as much as I can when he's going to play (and) enjoy the time with him as much as I can. But it is a shame for tennis and for me.'

FORMER WIMBLEDON RUNNER-UP NICK KYRGIOS

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios shakes hands with Rafael Nadal after his shock win at the 2014 Wimbledon match. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

'Rafa don't retire I wanna play you one last time.

'We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and good luck with whatever comes next.'

FORMER US OPEN CHAMPION COCO GAUFF

'You are amazing! It's been so incredible to witness your greatness and work ethic and be able to learn from it. Wishing you all the best in the next chapter.'

FORMER WORLD NUMBER TWO ONS JABEUR

'Thank you Rafa for inspiring me and all of us. You will be missed.'

PORTUGAL CAPTAIN CRISTIANO RONALDO

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo, former Spain captain Raul and Rafael Nadal during the Madrid Masters in May 2010. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

'Rafa, what an incredible race you've had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honour to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!'

FIORENTINA AND FORMER SPAIN GOALKEEPER DAVID DE GEA

'You made me love tennis.'

SPAIN FOOTBALL

'One of our own and one of the greatest athletes our country has ever produced is retiring. Thank you Rafa, for your titles, for your values and for being the voice of our last Euro. Please let us shout it one more time. Vamos, Rafa!'

SIX-TIMES MOTOGP CHAMPION MARC MARQUEZ

'Thank you Rafa for being a reference for all of us!'

SPANISH TENNIS PLAYER FELICIANO LOPEZ

'His mindset. Mentally he is the strongest player I've ever seen. I don't think we've seen anyone like him. His resilience and ability to overcome every situation, so many things that make him the strongest player mentally ever.'

IOC PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH

IMAGE: Zinedine Zidane hands over the Olympic torch to Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, 2024. Photograph: The Olympic Games/X

'Dear Rafa,You are a legend. A true Olympian and a great champion who understands the power of sport to make the world a better place. Whatever you do next, I am certain you will continue to give everything you have - as you have done throughout your career. Hats off to you – chapeau!'