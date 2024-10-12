Rafael Nadal's India Connections

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Lars Burgsmuller in the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros, May 23, 2005. Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Rafael Nadal is preparing to ride off into the sunset after an incomparable career.

Long before his glory years decked with 22 Major titles, Olympic medals and countless other honours, Rafa was a long-haired mowglie-sque teenager donning pirate pants, sleeveless shirts, a bandana and a ripping backhand.

All this while winning trophies on the circuit as an up and coming talent. And here's where his connection with India comes to the fore.

A year before he won his first Grand Slam title at the Roland Garros in 2005, Nadal made his debut in India at the Chennai Open.

The then 17 year old started his Chennai Open journey in 2004 (then he Tata Open). He lost to Frenchman Thierry Ascione in the first round, but made his mark with his first career title, partnering with Spanish compatriot Tommy Robredo to win the doubles title.

IMAGE: Rafa at the 2008 Chennai Open. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Armed with more experience, Nadal returned to the Chennai Open in 2007. He looked a little rusty before eventual winner Xavier Malisse of Belgium defeated him in the semi-final.

In 2008, Nadal played at the Chennai Open for the final time when he lost tamely to Russia's Mikhail Youzhny 6-0, 6-1.

IMAGE: Rafa and Marc Lopez during their Davis Cup tie against India in 2016. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives

Nadal's most memorable visit to India was the Davis Cup in 2016 for the tie between India and Spain. He pulled out of the opening singles rubber in their Davis Cup World Group play-off in New Delhi.

But he combined with Marc Lopez in the doubles to overhaul Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni in four sets and complete a 3-0 victory and put Spain back in the World Group.

Paes and Saketh Myneni, combining for the first time in Davis Cup, lost 6-4, 6-7(2), 4-6, 4-6 but not without a brave fight that tested the Rio Olympic gold medallist pair for three hours and 23 minutes.

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with her Indian Aces team-mate Rafa at the 2015 International Premier Tennis League in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives

In 2015, Nadal participated in Mahesh Bhupathi's International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).

Representing the Indian Aces, he joined forces with Rohan Bopanna to win the men's doubles before closing the contest with a reasonably comfortable win in the men's singles over French opponent Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

IMAGE: Indian Aces' Rafa and the UAE Royals' Roger Federer greet each other before their IPTL set in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives

The fans in New Delhi were also treated to a showdown between Roger Federer (UAE Royals) and Nadal which the latter won through a shootout to help the Indian team win the Delhi leg of the Indian Premier Tennis League.

IMAGE: In 2010, Rafa, accompanied by his mother Ana Maria Parera, president of the Rafael Nadal Foundation, visited the sports academy in Anantapur, which has been set up in collaboration with Fundacion Vincente Ferrer, the Spanish arm of the Rural Development Trust, an Anantapur-based NGO. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fundación Rafa Nadal/X

During the event, Nadal also announced his association with the Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies with the Rafael Nadal Academy, to help them identify Indian talent and train them at the Spaniard's hometown of Manacor.

Nadal's connection with India in terms of coaching, began when he started the Rafael Nadal Foundation and an academy in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, way back in 2010. The Foundation, also known as the Nadal Educational Tennis School, an educational and sports school, has over the years provided children from marginalised backgrounds, a right to education while taking tennis lessons.