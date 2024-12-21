News
Jaipur Pink Panthers pip Bengal Warriorz to clinch playoff berth

Jaipur Pink Panthers pip Bengal Warriorz to clinch playoff berth

Source: PTI
December 21, 2024 01:13 IST
PKL

IMAGE: Jaipur roared back in the second half, with Arjun Deshwal spearheading the comeback, scoring nine points. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PKL/X

Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their place in the PKL Season 11 playoffs with a gritty 31-28 win over Bengal Warriorz in Pune on Friday.

The victory not only made Jaipur the fifth team to qualify but also ended Puneri Paltan's playoff hopes.

 

Bengal started strongly, led by Arjun Rathi's raiding and a solid defensive effort. They inflicted an 'All Out' to establish a commanding 19-9 lead at half time.

However, Jaipur roared back in the second half, with Arjun Deshwal spearheading the comeback, scoring nine points, and Reza Mirbagheri delivering a High-5 in defence.

Jaipur clawed back, reducing the deficit to three points by the 30th minute.

A crucial 'All Out' with less than eight minutes remaining gave them a slender lead, setting up a nail-biting finish.

Although Pranay Rane's two-point raid levelled the scores at 27-27, Jaipur's defence held firm, securing a vital three-point advantage in the dying moments.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
