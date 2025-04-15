HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Page writes snooker history with two 147s in one match

April 15, 2025 03:55 IST

Jackson Page

IMAGE: 23-year-old Welshman Jackon Page moved a step closer to the World Snooker Championship as he recorded his first 147 on Sunday during the eighth frame of his third-round qualifying match against England's Allan Taylor and then added another perfect break on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Welshman Jackson Page made history on Monday as the first player to hit two maximum 147 breaks in a single match and received a 147,000 pounds ($193,937.10) bonus for his unique feat.

The 23-year-old moved a step closer to the World Snooker Championship as he recorded his first 147 on Sunday during the eighth frame of his third-round qualifying match against England's Allan Taylor.

 

He then added another perfect break on Monday to seal a 10-2 win in Sheffield and advance into the final qualifying round where he will face either Joe O'Connor or Iulian Boiko.

"Breaking records is brilliant. I've made a lot of 147s leading up to this event in the club. It felt routine out there in the end. I'm over the moon to have got it done," world number 35 Page said.

"I never ever go for them in matches. I do when I'm practising. When I'm at the club I could be on the first black and think that the maximum is on.

"Here you try and win the frame. After I made the first one yesterday, I had to have a go for the second. It paid off, maybe I'll start going for more."

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
