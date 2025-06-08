Italy risk missing third straight World Cup; England struggle

IMAGE: Italy's players react during the 2026 World Cup European Qualifiers match against Norway at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, on Saturday. Photograph: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via Reuters

Italy's World Cup qualification campaign has barely begun and already the country is worried about the shocking possibility of failing to reach the final tournament for a third consecutive time after a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Norway.



Norway already had two wins under their belt in Group I before Friday's match in Oslo, while Italy had yet to play, having been involved in the Nations League quarter-finals in March, losing out to Germany.



A 2-1 defeat at the San Siro in the first leg left Italy chasing the tie in Germany and they found themselves 3-0 down at the break before staging a second-half comeback to salvage a draw, and some pride.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores Norway's third goal against Italy. Photograph: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via Reuters

It was the same story on Friday for Italy at the Ullevaal Stadium, at least as far as the opening act went. Norway roared into a 3-0 lead in the first half but this time there was no Italian fightback in a goalless second half.



"Enough!" screamed the Gazzetta dello Sport front page on Saturday, after Italy suffered their third loss in a four-game winless run, with the newspaper adding that for Italy the "World Cup is already at risk".



Next year's World Cup takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico but in the two decades since Italy won the tournament for the fourth time, they have struggled to perform or, more recently, to even get there.



Berlin 2006 seems a lifetime ago now, with Zinedine Zidane sent off for his head butt to Marco Materazzi's chest and Italy lifting the trophy after a penalty shootout win over France.



The next two World Cups saw Italy exit at the group stage, and while they triumphed at Euro 2020, on either side of that success they missed out on the World Cup after playoff defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia.

IMAGE: Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates winning the match. Photograph: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via Reuters

With Italy now playing catch-up and only the group winners qualifying automatically, La Repubblica's front-page headline "Azzurri humiliated in Oslo, the playoff nightmare returns" hints at the frightening possibilities ahead.



Italy's loss came less than a week after Inter Milan's 5-0 mauling at the hands of Paris St Germain in the Champions League final and on both occasions the tired-looking losers were outclassed by a hungrier, more creative side.



Italy manager Luciano Spalletti was spared following last year's dismal Euros but is now under real pressure and nothing but a convincing win at home to Moldova on Monday will do, with media and fans increasingly calling for a change of leadership.



Kane spares turgid England's blushes against Andorra

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores England's first goal against Andorra at RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain. Photograph: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via Reuters

Lacklustre England laboured to a 1-0 away win over Andorra to maintain their 100% start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with captain Harry Kane's second-half goal sparing their blushes on Saturday.



On a sultry afternoon in Barcelona, Kane's scrambled effort shortly after the interval was all that separated Thomas Tuchel's team of Premier League household names with the side sitting 173rd in the world rankings.



As expected, England dominated possession but were short of the quality expected with only Chelsea winger Noni Madueke managing to impress in a forgettable match.



England secured the win, however, and sit comfortably top of Group K with three wins from three.



"It wasn't a great performance and I don't think many people will remember this one," Kane, whose goal was the 450th of his career for club and country, told ITV Sport.



"It was a dry pitch, similar to next year at the World Cup so we will go away and analyse it. We weren't good enough on the ball but we take the three points and move on."



England are expected to be one of the favourites for next year's World Cup and while it is difficult to read too much into a turgid display against defence-minded Andorra, head coach Tuchel will know big improvements must be made.

IMAGE: England dominated possession but were short of the quality expected with only Chelsea winger Noni Madueke managing to impress in a forgettable match. Photograph: Cornelius Poppe/NTB via Reuters

In six previous games against Andorra, England had scored 25 goals without reply, but even after they went ahead there was no sense the floodgates would open.



Andorra created a couple of chances to heap real embarrassment on their visitors with substitute Guillaume Lopez denied a late equaliser by Ezri Konsa's block.



From the opening whistle, England's build-up play was pedestrian and only Madueke garnished his reputation, especially before halftime with some penetrating runs.



He tested Andorra keeper Iker Alvarez with a curling shot and set up a couple of other chances, one for Jude Bellingham who like most of England's team, looked flat and well off the pace after a long season.

Kane wasted England's best chance in the first half, shooting wide from close range after another dangerous ball by Madueke had been turned back by Curtis Jones.



If anyone was going to break the stalemate it was likely to be Kane, however, and he did so in the 50th minute, stabbing a shot high into the net after his initial effort was saved and Madueke was alert to whip the rebound to his skipper.



Tuchel is the first England coach to win his first three games in charge without conceding a goal, but he did not try to put any gloss on a poor display.



"We are not happy of course," he said. "We lost the momentum completely after the first 25 minutes and couldn't get it back.



"We ended up in a period that wasn't good enough with a lack of urgency and a lack of quality and a lack of energy."