HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Late Van Dam strike stuns India in hockey clash

Late Van Dam strike stuns India in hockey clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 07, 2025 22:20 IST

x

Hockey team

IMAGE: Indian men's hockey team loses 1-2 to Netherlands in Euro leg of Pro League. Photograph: Hockey India/X

The Indian men's hockey team squandered a one goal lead to lose 1-2 to Olympic champions Netherlands in the first match of the European leg of FIH Pro League in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Saturday.

 

The Netherlands struck the winning goal two minutes from the final whistle through Van Dam Thijs (58th minute), who also scored the equalising goal in the 25th minute.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh had converted the first penalty corner of the match in the 19th minute to give India the lead.

India will face Netherlands again on Monday in the second match of the the European leg.

India played the home leg of the ongoing Pro League in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, where they amassed 15 points with five wins in eight games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Coco Gauff Is French Open CHAMPION
Coco Gauff Is French Open CHAMPION
Antalya shock: India's archers return without a medal
Antalya shock: India's archers return without a medal
Ronaldo snubs Club World Cup, confirms he's not going
Ronaldo snubs Club World Cup, confirms he's not going
Jyothi Yarraji sizzles again, wins gold in Taipei
Jyothi Yarraji sizzles again, wins gold in Taipei
Bumrah Trolls Teammate for Wearing Shades at Night
Bumrah Trolls Teammate for Wearing Shades at Night

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

8 Festive Recipes For Bakri Eid

webstory image 3

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

VIDEOS

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in Churachandpur villages2:13

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in...

PM's candid interaction with students onboard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train3:03

PM's candid interaction with students onboard...

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new hairstyle1:19

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD