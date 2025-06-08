HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gauff stuns No1 for French Open win-then drops trophy lid

Gauff stuns No1 for French Open win-then drops trophy lid

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 08, 2025 00:54 IST

x

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the women’s singles final against Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images/Reuters

Coco Gauff was dumbstruck after beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday, admitting she did not think she had what it takes to stop the Belarusian heavy hitter on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The American 21-year-old battled from a set down to beat the top seed 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in just over two and half hours and lift her first French Open crown and her second Grand Slam title after the 2023 U.S. Open.

 

"I didn’t think honestly I could do it," the American world number two, who claimed her second Grand Slam title, said between tears.

"Three finals... I guess I got the most important win - that's all that matters."

She had lost the clay court finals in Madrid and Rome before her win in Paris.

"I was going through a lot of things when I lost here three years ago," Gauff, who was runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2022, said. "I'm just glad to be back here."

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff celebrates with her mum Candi Gauff and dad Corey Gauff after winning the women's singles final. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The 21-year-old Gauff, who benefited from her opponent's 70 unforced errors, including six double faults, paid tribute to Sabalenka before posing for pictures with the ball kids.

"I would like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it," she said.

"You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. I really appreciate and love you guys."

Taking inspiration from American musician Tyler, the Creator, she said: "If I ever told you I have doubt inside me, I would be lying."

She has won both her majors after coming from a set down after her comeback win against Sabalenka at the U.S. Open two years ago.

Gauff is also the first American player to lift the trophy since Serena Williams in 2015.

"I would like to thank you guys, the crowd helped me today," she told the 15,000 crowd who supported her throughout.

"You guys were cheering for me so hard and I don't know what I did to deserve such support from the French crowd," Gauff added, before dropping the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gauff's Grand Slam Story: 10 Fast Facts You Can't Miss
Gauff's Grand Slam Story: 10 Fast Facts You Can't Miss
Coco Gauff Is French Open CHAMPION
Coco Gauff Is French Open CHAMPION
Can record-chasing Alcaraz stop Sinner in his stride?
Can record-chasing Alcaraz stop Sinner in his stride?
'This could've been the last match ever I played here'
'This could've been the last match ever I played here'
Why Indian Tennis Is In A Slump
Why Indian Tennis Is In A Slump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

8 Festive Recipes For Bakri Eid

webstory image 3

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

VIDEOS

Sachin, Raj Thackeray attend 'Sitaare Zameen Par' special screening0:54

Sachin, Raj Thackeray attend 'Sitaare Zameen Par' special...

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new hairstyle1:19

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new...

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in Churachandpur villages2:13

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD