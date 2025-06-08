'This is for people who look like me'

'I'm definitely patriotic and proud to be American, and I'm proud to represent the Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support'

IMAGE: Coco Gauff celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Newly-crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff, the first Black American to win the title in a decade, said on Saturday her victory in Paris was for people back home who looked like her and struggled amid ongoing political turmoil.

Gauff battled from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 and lift her first French Open crown and her second Grand Slam title after the 2023 U.S. Open.

She is the first Black American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

"It means a lot (to win the title), and obviously there's a lot going on in our country right now with things -- like, everything, yeah. I'm sure you guys know," she said, smiling but without elaborating further.

"But just to be able to be a representation of that and a representation of, I guess, people that look like me in America who maybe don't feel as supported during this time period, and so just being that reflection of hope and light for those people."

There has been ongoing political turmoil in the United States following the election of President Donald Trump last year.

Trump's first few months in office have featured an unapologetic assault on diversity and inclusion efforts, unravelling decades-old policies to remedy historical injustices for marginalised groups in a matter of weeks.

In his second term, Trump revoked a landmark 1965 executive order mandating equal employment opportunities for all, slashed environmental actions to protect communities of colour and ordered the gutting of an agency that helped fund minority and women-owned businesses.

The actions have alarmed advocates, who say they effectively erase decades of hard-fought progress on levelling the playing field for marginalised communities.

"I remember after the election and everything, it kind of felt a down period a little bit and my mom told me during Riyadh (in November 2024) 'just try to win the tournament, just to give something for people to smile for'.

"So that's what I was thinking about today when holding that (trophy)."

"Then seeing the flags in the crowd means a lot. You know, some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that, but I'm definitely patriotic and proud to be American, and I'm proud to represent the Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support."

Trump has previously denied claims he has employed racist attacks and an agenda throughout his political career.