HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ISL: Super-sub Saul answers EB's call

ISL: Super-sub Saul answers EB's call

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2025 22:40 IST

x

Saul Crespo is ecstatic on celebrating the 2nd goal against Mohammedan Sporting in their Indian Super League match in Kolkata on Sunday

IMAGE: Saul Crespo is ecstatic on celebrating the 2nd goal against Mohammedan Sporting in their Indian Super League match in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ISL/X

East Bengal FC defeated Mohammedan SC 3-1 in an Indian Super League match in Kolkata on Sunday.

East Bengal FC were clinical in converting their chances, scoring off three out of the six shots on target. They have 21 points from 20 games and are placed 11th in the table now.

Vishnu Puthiya got East Bengal FC off the blocks in the fifth minute with a teasing effort, where he picked the ball up from Raphael Messi Bouli on the left side of the box. Having enough time to take an accurate shot, Vishnu couldn't direct it on target and instead hammered the ball high and wide to the left of the goal.

 

Franca returned the favour on the other end in the eighth minute, engaging in a quick sequence with Joe Zoherliana, which got him the ball on the left channel of the 18-yard area. Franca's final shot just whiffed past the left post though.

Messi Bouli was constantly on the move in the final third though, finding Dimitrios Diamantakos with a telling cross in the 15th minute, which the striker received at the centre of the box but shot erroneously beyond the left side of the net.

Vishnu put his enterprising endeavours to good use in the 27th minute though, supplying Naorem Mahesh Singh a decisive pass, though on a difficult angle on the left side, which the latter showed great smartness to nestle into the bottom left corner through his left foot. The goal was a fine culmination of East Bengal FC's evident hold over the proceedings in the opening half hour of the match.

Marc Schmerbock made sure that Mohammedan SC were not in the back-foot to begin the second essay of the game though. His eye for an accurate delivery met Franca right in the middle of the box in the 46th minute, but the Brazilian's shot was blocked by an East Bengal FC backline that got back in shape immediately.

EBFC head coach Oscar Bruzon brought Saul Crespo in for Nandhakumar Sekar in the 61st minute, and the move yielded instant results, with the midfielder finding the back of the net just four minutes later.

Messi Bouli spotted Saul positioned in a pocket of space in the middle of the box, and the latter capitalised flawlessly to drill the ball into the bottom left corner from his right foot.

Mohammedan SC began exerting numbers ahead after going two goals down, and this brief passage of play got them their goal through Franca in the 68th minute.

East Bengal FC briefly succumbed to a disoriented look and Mohammedan SC optimised that, bringing about a quick string of passes to dissect the Red & Gold Brigade in a fast break. It capped off with Robi Hansda delivering a pass to Franca in the middle of the box, which was eventually slotted into the bottom right corner to cut the deficit to a single strike.

East Bengal FC, however, laid their hands on a comforting goal at the brink of the full-time whistle though. They hadn't conceded their momentum after Franca's goal and that ensured that the Red & Gold Brigade stayed in the hunt for another strike.

Provat Lakra made a timely assist for David Lalhlansanga, where the attacker picked up the ball at the centre of the box and deposited it into the bottom left corner with his left foot to round off a resounding outing for his team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?
Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?
Champions Trophy: What happened at the India nets...
Champions Trophy: What happened at the India nets...
IPL 2025: KKR to host RCB in season opener
IPL 2025: KKR to host RCB in season opener
EPL PIX: Liverpool score hard-fought win at home
EPL PIX: Liverpool score hard-fought win at home
Women's Pro League: India go down to Eng in shoot-out
Women's Pro League: India go down to Eng in shoot-out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic

webstory image 2

Quick. Tasty. Tofu: 8 Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Steps To Lowering Your Blood Pressure

VIDEOS

US flight carrying 3rd batch of Indian deportees lands in Amritsar1:57

US flight carrying 3rd batch of Indian deportees lands in...

Newlywed couple Prateik Babbar and Priya spotted in Bandra0:49

Newlywed couple Prateik Babbar and Priya spotted in Bandra

Devotees gather in large numbers to board train to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh1:13

Devotees gather in large numbers to board train to...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD