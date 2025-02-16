Women's Pro League: Spain edge past Germany

IMAGE: Spain register back-to-back wins over Germany in their FIH Pro League encounters in Bhubaneswar as they climb to 4th on the standings. Photograph: FIH/X

Spain secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Germany in an intense contest in the FIH women's Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

A third-quarter strike from Luciana Molina proved to be the difference as Spain held on to claim full points.

Germany started strongly, with Aina Kresken opening the scoring just over a minute into the game, giving her side an early 1-0 lead.

However, Spain responded before the end of the first quarter, as Sofia Rogoski found the back of the net to level the score.

The second quarter saw a green card issued to Spain's Clara Badia. Both teams struggled to break the deadlock, heading into halftime on level terms.

Spain took the lead in the third quarter when Molina capitalised on an opportunity in the 38th minute, making it 2-1.

Germany's Marta Segu was shown a yellow card later in the quarter, adding to their struggles.

Despite a tense final quarter that saw multiple penalty corners, Spain's defence stood firm to deny Germany an equaliser.

With this win, Spain now have eight points from six matches in the Women's Pro League standings.

China lead the table with 16 points from eight matches, followed by reigning champions the Netherlands with nine points from four matches and Australia, also on eight points, but with four rounds.