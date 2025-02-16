HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Women's Pro League: Spain edge past Germany

Women's Pro League: Spain edge past Germany

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2025 18:06 IST

x

Spain register back-to-back wins over Germany in their FIH Pro League encounters in Bhubaneswar as they climb to 4th on the standings.

IMAGE: Spain register back-to-back wins over Germany in their FIH Pro League encounters in Bhubaneswar as they climb to 4th on the standings. Photograph: FIH/X

Spain secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Germany in an intense contest in the FIH women's Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

A third-quarter strike from Luciana Molina proved to be the difference as Spain held on to claim full points.

Germany started strongly, with Aina Kresken opening the scoring just over a minute into the game, giving her side an early 1-0 lead.

However, Spain responded before the end of the first quarter, as Sofia Rogoski found the back of the net to level the score.

 

The second quarter saw a green card issued to Spain's Clara Badia. Both teams struggled to break the deadlock, heading into halftime on level terms.

Spain took the lead in the third quarter when Molina capitalised on an opportunity in the 38th minute, making it 2-1.

Germany's Marta Segu was shown a yellow card later in the quarter, adding to their struggles.

Despite a tense final quarter that saw multiple penalty corners, Spain's defence stood firm to deny Germany an equaliser.

With this win, Spain now have eight points from six matches in the Women's Pro League standings.

China lead the table with 16 points from eight matches, followed by reigning champions the Netherlands with nine points from four matches and Australia, also on eight points, but with four rounds.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CT: Arshdeep or Rana, who will partner Shami?
CT: Arshdeep or Rana, who will partner Shami?
Jaiswal out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final
Jaiswal out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final
New face in Indian Track & Field coaching
New face in Indian Track & Field coaching
A shot in the arm for defending champions Pakistan?
A shot in the arm for defending champions Pakistan?
'Bumrah's absence will be felt in...'
'Bumrah's absence will be felt in...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Steps To Lowering Your Blood Pressure

webstory image 2

5 Mohammad Rafi Romantic Songs

webstory image 3

10 Actresses Who Played Marathi Queens

VIDEOS

'Koi police nahi thi', Eyewitnesses recount New Delhi station stampede horror5:12

'Koi police nahi thi', Eyewitnesses recount New Delhi...

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj Mahal with family2:08

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj Mahal with family

'We sold our land for a dream, now we have nothing'3:29

'We sold our land for a dream, now we have nothing'

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD