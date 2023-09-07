News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ISL schedule out, but clubs in fix over player availability

ISL schedule out, but clubs in fix over player availability

Source: PTI
September 07, 2023 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ISL 2023-24 kicks off on September 21 with the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in Kochi.

IMAGE: The ISL 2023-24 kicks off on September 21 with the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in Kochi. Photograph: Indian Super League/Twitter

The Indian Super League schedule was announced on Thursday amid doubts over the release of a few India players by clubs for the Asian Games later this month.

The league clashes with the Hangzhou Asian Games where the football competition begins on September 19 and continues till October 7.

The ISL 2023-24 kicks off on September 21 with the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in Kochi.

 

League organisers FSDL announced the fixtures of the first half of the ISL till December 29. The 12-team ISL, now the country's top tier league, will be in its 10th edition.

The 22-member Indian men's squad for the Asian Games has players from 10 ISL clubs and it is learnt that some of them have been reluctant to release all their players.

Out of the 22 players named in the squad, six are from Bengaluru FC, three from Mumbai City FC, while FC Goa, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters have two each.

Newly-promoted Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have one player each.

All India Football Federation Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran had on Monday written to the 10 ISL clubs to release their players selected for the Asian Games, keeping the "national interest in mind".

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Messi to vie with Haaland, Mbappe for Ballon d'Or
Messi to vie with Haaland, Mbappe for Ballon d'Or
French Prez says no Russian flag at Paris Olympics
French Prez says no Russian flag at Paris Olympics
'He just needs 30 balls to change the game'
'He just needs 30 balls to change the game'
NDA vs INDIA first round poll results out on Friday
NDA vs INDIA first round poll results out on Friday
Actor Natalie Portman praises Spain team's resilience
Actor Natalie Portman praises Spain team's resilience
Stokes understanding of players lured by T20 leagues
Stokes understanding of players lured by T20 leagues
Plea in SC to book Udhayanidhi, A Raja for hate speech
Plea in SC to book Udhayanidhi, A Raja for hate speech

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends

Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends

'If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi'

'If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances