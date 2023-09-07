News
Messi in contention for Ballon d'Or; no Ronaldo in nominees

Messi in contention for Ballon d'Or; no Ronaldo in nominees

September 07, 2023 16:33 IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, did not receive a nomination for the first time in 20 years.

Seven-times Ballon d'Or wonner Lionel Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title last December 

IMAGE: Seven-times Ballon d'Or wonner Lionel Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title last December. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Argentina forward Lionel Messi was among the nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine on Wednesday.

 

Seven-times winner Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December, their first triumph since 1986.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA award for the best men's player last season, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe were also on the short list.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's award for the past two years, was not nominated.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Millie Bright were among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain win the World Cup last month.

The awards for the best men's and women's player in the world will be presented on October 30.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
