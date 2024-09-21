ISL PIX: Jamshedpur FC fight back to defeat Mumbai

Images from Indian Super League matches played on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jamshedpur FC's Jordan Murray celebrates scoring the equaliser against Mumbai City FC in their ISL match in Jamshedpur, on Saturday. Photograph: Jamshedpur FC

A brace from Javi Hernandez and a goal by Jordan Murray propelled Jamshedpur FC to their second win in the Indian Super League, defeating Mumbai City FC 3-2 in front of a packed JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on Saturday.

It was another comeback victory for the Men of Steel -- they had defeated FC Goa in their season opener after conceding an early goal on Tuesday, September 17.

Jamshedpur started strongly, with Murray coming close twice in the first 10 minutes. However, against the run of play, Nikolaos Karelis opened the scoring for Mumbai in the 18th minute, unleashing a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box that sailed into the top right corner.

Jamshedpur briefly lost momentum, but Albino Gomes produced a series of vital saves to keep the deficit to just one.

The Men of Steel soon found their way back as Imran Khan made several tireless runs on the right flank, shifting the momentum in Jamshedpur’s favour.

His incisive runs led to the equalizer and the ensuing lead. In the 36th minute, Murray headed home an Imran cross to level the score.

Just before halftime Imran won another freekick just outside the box and Javi Hernandez put Jamshedpur ahead with a clever kick.

The set-piece which was taken by the midfielder from the right flank landed directly into the back of the net after some confusion and misjudgement from the Mumbai City FC defenders and Lachenpa.

IMAGE: Action from the ISL match played between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC in Jamshedpur, on Saturday. Photograph: Jamshedpur FC

In the second half, Jamshedpur continued to press. They could have extended the lead in the 46th minute when Javi Hernandez chipped a ball onto Jordan Murray's path. Murray was free on goal and glanced straight but Valpuia's timely intervention averted the danger for the Islanders.

The very next minute, Stephen Eze could have scored his first goal of the season for the Men of Steel. Imran Khan confused and went past van Nieff to send in a delightful cross into the 18-yard-area. However, Eze's header from the same was flickered away by Lachenpa.

Hernandez added his second goal in the 50th minute, finishing a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner after being set up by substitute Seminlen Doungel.

Doungel outwitted the Islanders' defence and went inside the penalty box to send in a pitch-perfect cross to Hernandez's feet. The Spaniard didn't shy away from trying his luck and saw the ball land inside the framework, leaving a fully stretched Lachenpa devastated on the ground.

Although Mumbai pulled one back in the 77th minute through a long-range strike from Yoell Van Nieff, Jamshedpur maintained control in the dying minutes to seal the win in front of nearly 20,000 ecstatic fans.

The Men of Steel will face Odisha FC at Kalinga Stadium in their next encounter on September 28th.